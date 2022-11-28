Stock Performance And Forecast For The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

In the last trading session, 1.68 million The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $11.44 changed hands at $0.15 or 1.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.24B. GT’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.28% off its 52-week high of $24.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the last value was 14.69% up since then. When we look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Analysts gave the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.55 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.34%, with the 5-day performance at 6.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -4.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.99% over the past 6 months, a -31.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -22.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.3 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.75 billion and $5.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.40%. The 2022 estimates are for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings to increase by 154.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.13% per year.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 81.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.57%. There are 81.23% institutions holding the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.45% of the shares, roughly 35.21 million GT shares worth $377.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 28.15 million shares worth $301.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8.31 million shares estimated at $89.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 8.24 million shares worth around $83.18 million.