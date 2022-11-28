Stock Performance And Forecast For Newmont Corporation

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $45.85 changed hands at -$0.4 or -0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.30B. NEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.38% off its 52-week high of $86.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.45, which suggests the last value was 18.32% up since then. When we look at Newmont Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.94 million.

Analysts gave the Newmont Corporation (NEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended NEM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Newmont Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 46.59 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 4.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEM’s forecast low is $38.13 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newmont Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.27% over the past 6 months, a -35.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newmont Corporation will fall -35.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Newmont Corporation earnings to decrease by -58.10%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 4.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Newmont Corporation shares while 84.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.93%. There are 84.78% institutions holding the Newmont Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.84% of the shares, roughly 93.95 million NEM shares worth $5.61 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 67.87 million shares worth $4.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28.73 million shares estimated at $1.21 billion under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 23.37 million shares worth around $1.39 billion.