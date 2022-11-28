So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Disappoints Wall Street With 21.51% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 1.61 million So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.77 changing hands around $0.13 or 21.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.72M. SY’s current price is a discount, trading about -449.35% off its 52-week high of $4.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 35.06% up since then. When we look at So-Young International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 292.82K.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Instantly SY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8300 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 21.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.03%, with the 5-day performance at 4.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 14.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that So-Young International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $44.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.10%. The 2022 estimates are for So-Young International Inc. earnings to decrease by -247.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.91% per year.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 21.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.92% of So-Young International Inc. shares while 50.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.60%. There are 50.45% institutions holding the So-Young International Inc. stock share, with Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.07% of the shares, roughly 15.41 million SY shares worth $11.09 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 4.42 million shares worth $3.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 83482.0 shares estimated at $69632.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 62527.0 shares worth around $53566.0.