Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV).

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $102.49 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.39B. FISV’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.29% off its 52-week high of $110.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $87.03, which suggests the last value was 15.08% up since then. When we look at Fiserv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

Instantly FISV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 103.48 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.25%, with the 5-day performance at 3.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is 0.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FISV’s forecast low is $95.00 with $145.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiserv Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.22% over the past 6 months, a 16.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiserv Inc. will rise 19.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.33 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Fiserv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.02 billion and $3.91 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Fiserv Inc. earnings to increase by 41.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.98% per year.

FISV Dividends

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Fiserv Inc. shares while 93.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.66%. There are 93.20% institutions holding the Fiserv Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.51% of the shares, roughly 48.03 million FISV shares worth $4.27 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.33% or 46.9 million shares worth $4.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23.19 million shares estimated at $2.17 billion under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 17.13 million shares worth around $1.52 billion.