Risk Capital Investors Should Consider CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF).

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $108.39 changed hands at -$0.23 or -0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.99B. CF’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.34% off its 52-week high of $119.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.25, which suggests the last value was 47.18% up since then. When we look at CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Analysts gave the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CF as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.31.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

Instantly CF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 109.79 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.46%, with the 5-day performance at 6.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is 3.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CF’s forecast low is $80.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.19% for it to hit the projected low.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CF Industries Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.32% over the past 6 months, a 295.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CF Industries Holdings Inc. will rise 484.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 78.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.39 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.01 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.00%. The 2022 estimates are for CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 187.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.53% per year.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17. The 1.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares while 97.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.10%. There are 97.69% institutions holding the CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 26.09 million CF shares worth $2.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 19.66 million shares worth $1.69 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 6.14 million shares estimated at $526.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million shares worth around $411.62 million.