Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 16.08 million Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.45. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $10.30 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.95B. PBRâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -55.63% off its 52-week high of $16.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.21, which suggests the last value was 10.58% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobrasâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.26 million.

Analysts gave the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PBR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobrasâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.51 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 1.58% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.46%, with the 5-day performance at -8.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is -22.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBRâ€™s forecast low is $8.45 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -65.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -28.38% over the past 6 months, a 135.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will rise 196.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.54 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobrasâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $30.62 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.25 billion and $24.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to increase by 120.60%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 62.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.46. It is important to note, however, that the 62.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 22.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.49%. There are 22.49% institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 210.56 million PBR shares worth $2.46 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 63.5 million shares worth $741.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. With 45.54 million shares estimated at $650.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 36.58 million shares worth around $427.24 million.