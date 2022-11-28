Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.94 changed hands at -$0.57 or -5.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.98B. PR’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.99% off its 52-week high of $11.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.08, which suggests the last value was 48.89% up since then. When we look at Permian Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.63 million.

Analysts gave the Permian Resources Corporation (PR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Permian Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Instantly PR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.70 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.75%, with the 5-day performance at -3.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is 5.73% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PR’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Permian Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.22% over the past 6 months, a 160.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Permian Resources Corporation will rise 316.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 107.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $529.79 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Permian Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $846.58 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 167.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Permian Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 118.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 1.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.21% of Permian Resources Corporation shares while 88.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.75%. There are 88.85% institutions holding the Permian Resources Corporation stock share, with Riverstone Holdings Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 23.91% of the shares, roughly 68.86 million PR shares worth $411.77 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 15.78 million shares worth $94.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. With 11.04 million shares estimated at $75.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 7.92 million shares worth around $53.88 million.