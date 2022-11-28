Performance & Trends Of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Stock

In the last trading session, 4.62 million ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $23.00 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.93B. IBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.13% off its 52-week high of $23.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.36, which suggests the last value was 28.87% up since then. When we look at ICICI Bank Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.32 million.

Analysts gave the ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IBN as a Hold, 42 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.06 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.22%, with the 5-day performance at 1.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBN’s forecast low is $24.19 with $30.82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.17% for it to hit the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICICI Bank Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.12% over the past 6 months, a 20.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICICI Bank Limited will rise 38.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.60% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for ICICI Bank Limited earnings to increase by 32.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.90% per year.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 0.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 0.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of ICICI Bank Limited shares while 16.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.52%. There are 16.49% institutions holding the ICICI Bank Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 63.15 million IBN shares worth $1.12 billion.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.95% or 33.04 million shares worth $586.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 21.54 million shares estimated at $447.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 17.61 million shares worth around $365.98 million.