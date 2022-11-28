Performance Report And Forecasts For Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU)

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.23 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $240.97M. NIU’s current price is a discount, trading about -556.97% off its 52-week high of $21.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 20.43% up since then. When we look at Niu Technologies’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 662.13K.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Instantly NIU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.34 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.70%, with the 5-day performance at -12.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is 14.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NIU’s forecast low is $32.20 with $112.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3384.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -896.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Niu Technologies share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.75% over the past 6 months, a -58.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Niu Technologies’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $113.69 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Niu Technologies earnings to increase by 32.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.84% per year.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Niu Technologies shares while 41.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.05%. There are 41.05% institutions holding the Niu Technologies stock share, with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 5.48 million NIU shares worth $22.47 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.93% or 5.44 million shares worth $46.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $9.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $4.04 million.