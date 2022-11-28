Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 1.52 million Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.45 changed hands at -$0.46 or -2.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.69B. PARA’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.59% off its 52-week high of $39.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.29, which suggests the last value was 21.39% up since then. When we look at Paramount Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.09 million.

Analysts gave the Paramount Global (PARA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 10 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PARA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paramount Global’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Instantly PARA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.05 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.03%, with the 5-day performance at 8.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is 2.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.44, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PARA’s forecast low is $11.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paramount Global share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.55% over the past 6 months, a -43.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Paramount Global will fall -42.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 103.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.01 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $8.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.61 billion and $8 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Paramount Global earnings to increase by 77.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.55% per year.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17. The 4.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 4.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.39% of Paramount Global shares while 79.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.49%. There are 79.94% institutions holding the Paramount Global stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.89% of the shares, roughly 78.42 million PARA shares worth $1.94 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.40% or 63.3 million shares worth $1.56 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15.54 million shares estimated at $383.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 13.47 million shares worth around $332.44 million.