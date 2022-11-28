On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.47 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.70B. ONON’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.06% off its 52-week high of $46.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.44, which suggests the last value was 16.4% up since then. When we look at On Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.91 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.15%, with the 5-day performance at 6.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 3.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONON’s forecast low is $15.76 with $30.69 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.67% for it to hit the projected low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the On Holding AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.24% over the past 6 months, a 183.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.80% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for On Holding AG earnings to decrease by -555.80%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.49% of On Holding AG shares while 40.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.04%. There are 40.03% institutions holding the On Holding AG stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.11% of the shares, roughly 28.0 million ONON shares worth $495.3 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 9.12 million shares worth $161.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 8.28 million shares estimated at $165.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million shares worth around $119.15 million.