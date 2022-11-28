Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $6.41 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.00B. KOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.29% off its 52-week high of $8.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 52.89% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Analysts gave the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KOS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

With action -2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.26%, with the 5-day performance at -2.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is -1.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOS’s forecast low is $7.96 with $12.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.64% over the past 6 months, a 1,933.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to increase by 81.60%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 93.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.15%. There are 93.13% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 67.97 million KOS shares worth $420.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 33.83 million shares worth $209.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 17.58 million shares estimated at $124.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 13.81 million shares worth around $71.38 million.