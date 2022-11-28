Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 2.51 million Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $31.93 changed hands at -$0.57 or -1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.69B. KSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.63% off its 52-week high of $64.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.61, which suggests the last value was 22.93% up since then. When we look at Kohl’s Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.24 million.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Instantly KSS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 32.60 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.35%, with the 5-day performance at 1.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is 5.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kohl’s Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.07% over the past 6 months, a -57.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -25.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kohl’s Corporation will fall -62.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.06 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Kohl’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $6.01 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Kohl’s Corporation earnings to increase by 698.80%.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03. The 6.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.57% of Kohl’s Corporation shares while 103.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.50%. There are 103.84% institutions holding the Kohl’s Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 12.67 million KSS shares worth $452.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 11.1 million shares worth $396.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $135.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $94.2 million.