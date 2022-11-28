Is Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 1.72 million Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.56. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.15 changing hands around $0.01 or 4.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.20M. VERBâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1100.0% off its 52-week high of $1.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 6.67% up since then. When we look at Verb Technology Company Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Analysts gave the Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VERB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verb Technology Company Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1718 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 4.43% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.34%, with the 5-day performance at -12.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is -50.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VERBâ€™s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verb Technology Company Inc. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Verb Technology Company Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Verb Technology Company Inc. earnings to increase by 31.50%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.79% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares while 7.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.61%. There are 7.34% institutions holding the Verb Technology Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 33.33% of the shares, roughly 4.06 million VERB shares worth $2.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 1.22 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $1.67 million under it, the former controlled 26.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 5.97% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $0.38 million.