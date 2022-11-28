Is Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $31.00 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.89B. UNVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.68% off its 52-week high of $34.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.49, which suggests the last value was 30.68% up since then. When we look at Univar Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended UNVR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Univar Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) trade information

Instantly UNVR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 32.05 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.35%, with the 5-day performance at 8.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is 23.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UNVR’s forecast low is $29.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Univar Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.16% over the past 6 months, a 56.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Univar Solutions Inc. will rise 22.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.8 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Univar Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.49 billion and $2.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Univar Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 762.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.36% per year.

UNVR Dividends

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares while 103.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.26%. There are 103.37% institutions holding the Univar Solutions Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.08% of the shares, roughly 16.81 million UNVR shares worth $418.11 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.44% or 15.74 million shares worth $391.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.98 million shares estimated at $123.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 4.87 million shares worth around $110.64 million.