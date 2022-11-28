Is Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 7.42 million Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.53 changing hands around $0.84 or 22.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.16M. KTRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -827.15% off its 52-week high of $42.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 22.74% up since then. When we look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.32K.

Analysts gave the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KTRA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.16.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.80 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 22.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.54%, with the 5-day performance at -5.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -29.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KTRA’s forecast low is $150.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3211.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3211.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.77% over the past 6 months, a 88.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. will rise 47.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 67.80%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.30% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares while 4.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.98%. There are 4.67% institutions holding the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 14816.0 KTRA shares worth $66968.0.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 11896.0 shares worth $53769.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 20530.0 shares estimated at $92795.0 under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 7549.0 shares worth around $34121.0.