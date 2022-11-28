Is ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2.22 million ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $12.04 changed hands at $0.19 or 1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.72B. ING’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.24% off its 52-week high of $15.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.14, which suggests the last value was 32.39% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Analysts gave the ING Groep N.V. (ING) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ING as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ING Groep N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.07 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.21%, with the 5-day performance at 3.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 22.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ING’s forecast low is $10.00 with $16.58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.94% for it to hit the projected low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ING Groep N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.48% over the past 6 months, a -27.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.40% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.50%. The 2022 estimates are for ING Groep N.V. earnings to increase by 92.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.30% per year.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 11.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 11.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ING Groep N.V. shares while 4.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.21%. There are 4.21% institutions holding the ING Groep N.V. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 51.55 million ING shares worth $620.69 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 9.17 million shares worth $110.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Wasatch Global Value Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $5.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Global Value Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $4.7 million.