Is Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 3.16 million Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $19.92 changed hands at $0.39 or 2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.02B. INFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.48% off its 52-week high of $26.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.39, which suggests the last value was 17.72% up since then. When we look at Infosys Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.46 million.

Analysts gave the Infosys Limited (INFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 8 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended INFY as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Infosys Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.01 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.30%, with the 5-day performance at 2.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is 6.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infosys Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.97% over the past 6 months, a 1.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infosys Limited will rise 5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.69 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Infosys Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.66 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Infosys Limited earnings to increase by 15.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.80% per year.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 2.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Limited shares while 15.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.11%. There are 15.11% institutions holding the Infosys Limited stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 76.68 million INFY shares worth $1.42 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 29.34 million shares worth $543.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 28.65 million shares estimated at $486.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 16.63 million shares worth around $304.26 million.