Is BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.90 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.06B. BRFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.32% off its 52-week high of $4.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 1.58% up since then. When we look at BRF S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.32%, with the 5-day performance at -1.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is -11.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BRF S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.64% over the past 6 months, a -1,300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BRF S.A. will rise 133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.58 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BRF S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.37 billion and $2.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.20%. The 2022 estimates are for BRF S.A. earnings to decrease by -63.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.10% per year.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of BRF S.A. shares while 6.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.53%. There are 6.46% institutions holding the BRF S.A. stock share, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 22.64 million BRFS shares worth $52.98 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 9.33 million shares worth $23.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. With 9.67 million shares estimated at $28.91 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $22.06 million.