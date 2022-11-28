Is Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.56. With the company’s per share price at $37.27 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.91B. AR’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.94% off its 52-week high of $48.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.38, which suggests the last value was 58.73% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.64 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.70 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 112.97%, with the 5-day performance at 5.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 5.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AR’s forecast low is $34.00 with $61.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.24% over the past 6 months, a 330.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will rise 195.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.76 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 billion and $786.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 171.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 87.00%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 79.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.02%. There are 79.78% institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.24% of the shares, roughly 45.74 million AR shares worth $1.7 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.03% or 27.1 million shares worth $1.01 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.83 million shares estimated at $403.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 8.25 million shares worth around $307.64 million.