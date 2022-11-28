Investors Could Make -1383.93% On JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Stock

In the last trading session, 5.91 million JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $49.48 changed hands at -$2.78 or -5.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.75B. JD’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.77% off its 52-week high of $88.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.17, which suggests the last value was 32.96% up since then. When we look at JD.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.52 million.

Analysts gave the JD.com Inc. (JD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 51 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JD as a Hold, 41 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JD.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.63.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.78 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.60%, with the 5-day performance at -13.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 20.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $549.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JD’s forecast low is $360.63 with $734.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1383.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -628.84% for it to hit the projected low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JD.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.15% over the past 6 months, a 36.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JD.com Inc. will rise 26.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.82 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that JD.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $43.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.92 billion and $41.38 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.90%. The 2022 estimates are for JD.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.65% per year.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 17.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of JD.com Inc. shares while 21.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.65%. There are 21.34% institutions holding the JD.com Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 30.53 million JD shares worth $1.96 billion.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.88% or 25.27 million shares worth $1.62 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 11.02 million shares estimated at $554.09 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 7.41 million shares worth around $372.72 million.