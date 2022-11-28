Investor Confidence Declines As Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Shares Lose -$0.01

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $203.66M. ZOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $0.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 15.0% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.47 million.

Analysts gave the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zomedica Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2155 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.53%, with the 5-day performance at -3.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -7.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZOM’s forecast low is $1.20 with $1.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -500.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Zomedica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $1.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Zomedica Corp. earnings to increase by 58.60%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Zomedica Corp. shares while 9.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.04%. There are 9.89% institutions holding the Zomedica Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 40.80% of the shares, roughly 44.08 million ZOM shares worth $9.7 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 11.35 million shares worth $2.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 29.07 million shares estimated at $6.4 million under it, the former controlled 26.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 12.22% of the shares, roughly 13.21 million shares worth around $2.91 million.