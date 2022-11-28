ImmunoGen Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IMGN) Stock Could Appreciate By -325.53%

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.17 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.17B. IMGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.29% off its 52-week high of $7.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.10, which suggests the last value was 40.04% up since then. When we look at ImmunoGen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Analysts gave the ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IMGN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunoGen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Instantly IMGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. The jump to weekly highs of 5.37 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.59%. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is -15.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMGN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -325.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.63% for it to hit the projected low.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ImmunoGen Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.95% over the past 6 months, a -36.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunoGen Inc. will fall -38.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -47.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.48 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunoGen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $15.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.21 million and $27.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for ImmunoGen Inc. earnings to decrease by -168.30%.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares while 92.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.52%. There are 92.15% institutions holding the ImmunoGen Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 21.74 million IMGN shares worth $97.84 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 18.2 million shares worth $81.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.27 million shares estimated at $49.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 6.46 million shares worth around $29.05 million.