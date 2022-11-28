HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.51 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $885.63M. HRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.07% off its 52-week high of $19.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.88, which suggests the last value was 40.23% up since then. When we look at HireRight Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.91K.

Analysts gave the HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HRT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HireRight Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) trade information

Instantly HRT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.10 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.19%, with the 5-day performance at 27.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) is -15.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HRT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.81% for it to hit the projected low.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $211.16 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that HireRight Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $200.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $204.98 million and $198.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for HireRight Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 76.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.90% per year.

HRT Dividends

HireRight Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.01% of HireRight Holdings Corporation shares while 87.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.38%. There are 87.87% institutions holding the HireRight Holdings Corporation stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 37.42% of the shares, roughly 29.72 million HRT shares worth $422.32 million.

Stone Point Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 23.17% or 18.4 million shares worth $261.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $31.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $25.63 million.