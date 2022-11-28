Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.98 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.62B. HLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.78% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 19.91% up since then. When we look at Haleon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

Analysts gave the Haleon plc (HLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HLN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.99 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.93%, with the 5-day performance at 1.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is 13.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.20, meaning bulls need a downside of -118.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLN’s forecast low is $2.50 with $4.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 41.26% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 64.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Haleon plc earnings to increase by 21.40%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.41% of Haleon plc shares while 2.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.57%. There are 2.40% institutions holding the Haleon plc stock share, with Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million HLN shares worth $14.64 million.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 2.0 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 50.72 million shares estimated at $308.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million shares worth around $37.38 million.