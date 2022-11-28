Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.75 changed hands at -$0.31 or -15.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.20M. GSUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -5328.57% off its 52-week high of $95.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the last value was -9.14% down since then. When we look at Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.05K.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Instantly GSUN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.59 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -15.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.36%, with the 5-day performance at -10.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) is -91.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.84% of Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.28%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the Golden Sun Education Group Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 10734.0 GSUN shares worth $0.18 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1363.0 shares worth $22353.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.