Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Shares Declined By -4.65% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $52.91 changed hands at -$0.44 or -0.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.51B. FTNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.52% off its 52-week high of $74.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.61, which suggests the last value was 19.47% up since then. When we look at Fortinet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 million.

Analysts gave the Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FTNT as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortinet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Instantly FTNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.80 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.39%, with the 5-day performance at -2.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is -4.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTNT’s forecast low is $54.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortinet Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.11% over the past 6 months, a 42.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortinet Inc. will rise 56.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Fortinet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $963.6 million and $954.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 81.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Fortinet Inc. earnings to increase by 24.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.38% per year.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.92% of Fortinet Inc. shares while 67.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.52%. There are 67.71% institutions holding the Fortinet Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 67.1 million FTNT shares worth $3.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 51.74 million shares worth $2.74 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20.09 million shares estimated at $1.06 billion under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 14.75 million shares worth around $780.22 million.