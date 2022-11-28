Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Stock Forecast For 2022: $47.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $38.92 changed hands at $1.39 or 3.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.49B. FL’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.34% off its 52-week high of $50.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.85, which suggests the last value was 38.72% up since then. When we look at Foot Locker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Analysts gave the Foot Locker Inc. (FL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended FL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Foot Locker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Instantly FL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.93 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.80%, with the 5-day performance at 17.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is 26.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.88, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FL’s forecast low is $31.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Foot Locker Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.02% over the past 6 months, a -42.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foot Locker Inc. will fall -41.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.1 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Foot Locker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $2.01 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Foot Locker Inc. earnings to increase by 179.90%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27. The 4.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of Foot Locker Inc. shares while 99.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.64%. There are 99.85% institutions holding the Foot Locker Inc. stock share, with Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.67% of the shares, roughly 12.75 million FL shares worth $321.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.86% or 10.14 million shares worth $255.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.3 million shares estimated at $178.73 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $71.4 million.