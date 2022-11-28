Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $24.75 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.04B. EPD’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.76% off its 52-week high of $28.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.42, which suggests the last value was 17.49% up since then. When we look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.01 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.70%, with the 5-day performance at 0.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is -1.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.61% over the past 6 months, a 17.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will rise 19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.22 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $14.82 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings to increase by 21.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.60% per year.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 7.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.90. It is important to note, however, that the 7.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.63% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 27.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.94%. There are 27.58% institutions holding the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.64% of the shares, roughly 57.56 million EPD shares worth $1.4 billion.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.30% or 50.23 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. With 25.82 million shares estimated at $708.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 18.17 million shares worth around $485.6 million.