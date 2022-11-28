Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $316.58 changed hands at -$2.84 or -0.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.06B. ENPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.61% off its 52-week high of $324.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.40, which suggests the last value was 64.18% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97 million.

Analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ENPH as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 324.46 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.60%, with the 5-day performance at 2.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 9.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $321.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENPH’s forecast low is $242.00 with $363.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enphase Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.67% over the past 6 months, a 80.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enphase Energy Inc. will rise 68.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $694.82 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Enphase Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $670.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $412.72 million and $441.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Enphase Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 7.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.10% per year.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.04% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares while 74.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.27%. There are 74.71% institutions holding the Enphase Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.10% of the shares, roughly 15.04 million ENPH shares worth $2.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.68% or 14.46 million shares worth $2.82 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.98 million shares estimated at $776.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $606.87 million.