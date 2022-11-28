Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $984.90M. DNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.08% off its 52-week high of $1.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 22.88% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.89 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.68%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is -6.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.68% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Denison Mines Corp. will fall -133.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 192.30%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 34.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.28%. There are 34.09% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.31% of the shares, roughly 59.83 million DNN shares worth $58.22 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 41.91 million shares worth $40.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 43.24 million shares estimated at $51.46 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 3.72% of the shares, roughly 30.45 million shares worth around $42.93 million.