Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.50 changed hands at -$0.23 or -1.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.36B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.18% off its 52-week high of $30.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.98, which suggests the last value was 53.95% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.09 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.25 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.85%, with the 5-day performance at 2.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 19.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.79% over the past 6 months, a 86.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupang Inc. will rise 84.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.19 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Coupang Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.85 billion and $5.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Coupang Inc. shares while 79.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.56%. There are 79.86% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 28.97% of the shares, roughly 461.16 million CPNG shares worth $5.88 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.79% or 139.91 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 37.27 million shares estimated at $621.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 27.0 million shares worth around $450.04 million.