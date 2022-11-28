Could Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.84 million Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $6.49 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.20B. SIRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.55% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.69, which suggests the last value was 12.33% up since then. When we look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.47 million.

Analysts gave the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SIRI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.80 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 4.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 188.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIRI’s forecast low is $5.25 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.53% over the past 6 months, a -14.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.27 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.34 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 916.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.54% per year.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 1.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 82.97% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares while 11.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.37%. There are 11.30% institutions holding the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 70.83 million SIRI shares worth $434.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.60% or 62.21 million shares worth $381.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 57.18 million shares estimated at $326.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 23.21 million shares worth around $142.29 million.