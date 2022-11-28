Could Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.48 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.08B. CLVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -170.36% off its 52-week high of $25.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 15.61% up since then. When we look at Clarivate Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.68 million.

Analysts gave the Clarivate Plc (CLVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CLVT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clarivate Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.99 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.14%, with the 5-day performance at -1.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -5.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLVT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clarivate Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.36% over the past 6 months, a 11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clarivate Plc will rise 12.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $644.63 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Clarivate Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $715.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.33%. The 2022 estimates are for Clarivate Plc earnings to increase by 32.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.50% per year.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.20% of Clarivate Plc shares while 99.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.39%. There are 99.66% institutions holding the Clarivate Plc stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 17.35% of the shares, roughly 116.67 million CLVT shares worth $1.62 billion.

Generation Investment Management LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 46.3 million shares worth $641.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. With 11.48 million shares estimated at $159.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 9.34 million shares worth around $108.95 million.