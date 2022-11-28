Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPUH) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.10% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.03 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. CPUH’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.1% off its 52-week high of $10.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.67, which suggests the last value was 3.59% up since then. When we look at Compute Health Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 536.56K.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) trade information

Instantly CPUH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.05 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) is 0.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

CPUH Dividends

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. shares while 80.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.19%. There are 80.19% institutions holding the Compute Health Acquisition Corp. stock share, with HGC Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 8.49 million CPUH shares worth $85.2 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.23% or 5.37 million shares worth $53.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $9.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $4.66 million.