Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.11 changed hands at -$0.47 or -13.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $465.19M. CYH’s current price is a discount, trading about -373.95% off its 52-week high of $14.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 39.55% up since then. When we look at Community Health Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Analysts gave the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CYH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Community Health Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.58 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -13.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.10%, with the 5-day performance at 11.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 55.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYH’s forecast low is $3.00 with $13.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -342.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Community Health Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.08% over the past 6 months, a -201.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Community Health Systems Inc. will fall -60.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -85.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.18 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Community Health Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.23 billion and $3.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Community Health Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.72% per year.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.32% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares while 89.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.66%. There are 89.62% institutions holding the Community Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.81% of the shares, roughly 19.95 million CYH shares worth $74.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 9.47 million shares worth $35.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund. With 9.17 million shares estimated at $19.71 million under it, the former controlled 6.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held about 5.94% of the shares, roughly 8.0 million shares worth around $30.0 million.