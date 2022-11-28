Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.33 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.05M. CLVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -909.09% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 30.3% up since then. When we look at Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Analysts gave the Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CLVS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Instantly CLVS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3635 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -3.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.23%, with the 5-day performance at 1.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is -67.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLVS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -506.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -506.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clovis Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.68% over the past 6 months, a 27.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clovis Oncology Inc. will rise 26.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.22 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Clovis Oncology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $34 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Clovis Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 47.70%.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares while 30.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.10%. There are 30.65% institutions holding the Clovis Oncology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.77% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million CLVS shares worth $20.2 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 5.4 million shares worth $9.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.08 million shares estimated at $7.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $3.16 million.