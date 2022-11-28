CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC): Don’t Ditch CINC Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.54 million CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.23 changed hands at -$12.3 or -46.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.13B. CINC’s current price is a discount, trading about -203.23% off its 52-week high of $43.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.00, which suggests the last value was 8.64% up since then. When we look at CinCor Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 292.52K.

Analysts gave the CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CINC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CinCor Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) trade information

Instantly CINC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.69 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -46.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.81%, with the 5-day performance at 4.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) is -21.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CINC’s forecast low is $50.00 with $73.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -413.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -251.37% for it to hit the projected low.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CinCor Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.83% over the past 6 months, a 93.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for CinCor Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -125.90%.

CINC Dividends

CinCor Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.49% of CinCor Pharma Inc. shares while 84.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.57%. There are 84.59% institutions holding the CinCor Pharma Inc. stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.77% of the shares, roughly 5.57 million CINC shares worth $105.01 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.49% or 4.34 million shares worth $81.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $14.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $7.16 million.