Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) : Investors Should Not Dump CHS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.35 million Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $6.05 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $792.73M. CHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.66% off its 52-week high of $7.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.80, which suggests the last value was 37.19% up since then. When we look at Chico’s FAS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Instantly CHS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.30 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.45%, with the 5-day performance at -12.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 2.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chico’s FAS Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.52% over the past 6 months, a 127.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chico’s FAS Inc. will fall -13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $508 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Chico’s FAS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $557 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Chico’s FAS Inc. earnings to increase by 112.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 02.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.36% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares while 85.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.73%. There are 85.75% institutions holding the Chico’s FAS Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.12% of the shares, roughly 20.17 million CHS shares worth $100.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 8.37 million shares worth $41.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.13 million shares estimated at $44.17 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $17.22 million.