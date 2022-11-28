CCL Stock: More Upside For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)?

In the latest trading session, 7.71 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.59 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.76B. CCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -148.8% off its 52-week high of $23.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 36.29% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.25 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CCL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.93 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.64%, with the 5-day performance at 2.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 12.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 144.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CCL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corporation & plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.34% over the past 6 months, a 33.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corporation & plc will rise 54.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 646.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.19 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corporation & plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $4.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.14 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 268.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to increase by 35.90%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 19 and December 23.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.92% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 46.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.14%. There are 46.17% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 91.44 million CCL shares worth $790.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 51.46 million shares worth $445.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 24.76 million shares estimated at $214.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 19.36 million shares worth around $167.44 million.