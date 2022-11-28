AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.23% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.90 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.90M. AVRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -404.44% off its 52-week high of $4.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 37.78% up since then. When we look at AVROBIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.70K.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9400 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.68%, with the 5-day performance at 13.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is 31.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AVROBIO Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.07% over the past 6 months, a 21.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AVROBIO Inc. will rise 28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.70%. The 2022 estimates are for AVROBIO Inc. earnings to increase by 15.90%.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.68% of AVROBIO Inc. shares while 62.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.70%. There are 62.00% institutions holding the AVROBIO Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.33% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million AVRO shares worth $4.16 million.

GMT Capital Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 3.49 million shares worth $3.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.44 million.