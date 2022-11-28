Are Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.01 or 10.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.08M. PBLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1746.15% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.88K.

Analysts gave the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PBLA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1500 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 10.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is 1.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46400.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBLA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4515.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4515.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.51% over the past 6 months, a -74.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. will fall -37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.40%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.54% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares while 0.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.72%. There are 0.62% institutions holding the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 57144.0 PBLA shares worth $15446.0.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 24927.0 shares worth $16454.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 6913.0 shares estimated at $4563.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 5902.0 shares worth around $3895.0.