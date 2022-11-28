Are First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $171.43 changed hands at $1.96 or 1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.08B. FSLR’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.53% off its 52-week high of $170.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.60, which suggests the last value was 65.23% up since then. When we look at First Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the First Solar Inc. (FSLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended FSLR as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 173.21 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 96.68%, with the 5-day performance at 3.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 30.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.80, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSLR’s forecast low is $137.00 with $233.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.08% for it to hit the projected low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 151.81% over the past 6 months, a -110.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Solar Inc. will fall -97.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 185.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $875.36 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that First Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $660.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $907.32 million and $367.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.30%. The 2022 estimates are for First Solar Inc. earnings to increase by 17.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.64% per year.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.20% of First Solar Inc. shares while 80.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.13%. There are 80.70% institutions holding the First Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.80% of the shares, roughly 15.77 million FSLR shares worth $1.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.74% or 9.32 million shares worth $635.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.89 million shares estimated at $381.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $192.23 million.