Are Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.31 changing hands around $1.6 or 5.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.93B. RCUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.93% off its 52-week high of $48.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.74, which suggests the last value was 40.87% up since then. When we look at Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 684.80K.

Analysts gave the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RCUS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.04.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Instantly RCUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.32 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 5.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.00%, with the 5-day performance at -7.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is -5.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RCUS’s forecast low is $29.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcus Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.76% over the past 6 months, a -640.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcus Biosciences Inc. will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -129.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -76.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.89 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $22.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -93.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 131.90%.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.66% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares while 75.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.33%. There are 75.65% institutions holding the Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.26% of the shares, roughly 8.12 million RCUS shares worth $205.83 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.15% or 4.44 million shares worth $112.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 3.79 million shares estimated at $99.12 million under it, the former controlled 5.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.43% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $80.92 million.