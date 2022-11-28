An Overview Of WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)

In the last trading session, 2.73 million WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.07. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50M. WISA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1038.89% off its 52-week high of $2.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at WiSA Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.65K.

Analysts gave the WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WISA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Instantly WISA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3085 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 3.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.40%, with the 5-day performance at -40.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is -68.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WISA’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WiSA Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.98% over the past 6 months, a 3.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WiSA Technologies Inc. will fall -53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that WiSA Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.70%. The 2022 estimates are for WiSA Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 57.40%.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.43% of WiSA Technologies Inc. shares while 14.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.58%. There are 14.43% institutions holding the WiSA Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million WISA shares worth $0.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 0.15 million shares worth $91170.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $83524.0.