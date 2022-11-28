American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $105.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.7 million American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.09 changing hands around $0.13 or 13.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.29M. AVCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -4207.34% off its 52-week high of $46.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 28.44% up since then. When we look at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.31 million.

Analysts gave the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Instantly AVCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 13.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.37%, with the 5-day performance at -1.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is -27.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AVCT’s forecast low is $105.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9533.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9533.03% for it to hit the projected low.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.72 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $26 million.

The 2022 estimates are for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -184.30%.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.15% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares while 5.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.52%. There are 5.34% institutions holding the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock share, with Cresset Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million AVCT shares worth $0.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 51709.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 50738.0 shares worth around $0.19 million.