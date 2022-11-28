American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.61 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.88B. AEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.0% off its 52-week high of $28.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.46, which suggests the last value was 39.4% up since then. When we look at American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.43 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Instantly AEO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.14 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.60%, with the 5-day performance at 25.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 42.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.95 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.70% over the past 6 months, a -66.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will fall -69.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $1.47 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2022 estimates are for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings to increase by 261.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.97% per year.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06. The 4.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.26% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares while 99.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.72%. There are 99.10% institutions holding the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.60% of the shares, roughly 21.72 million AEO shares worth $242.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.33% or 19.34 million shares worth $216.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 11.49 million shares estimated at $111.81 million under it, the former controlled 6.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 5.14% of the shares, roughly 9.64 million shares worth around $108.49 million.