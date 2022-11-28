Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.41 million Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $7.68 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.72B. AQN’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.46% off its 52-week high of $16.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.41, which suggests the last value was 3.52% up since then. When we look at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Instantly AQN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.83 on Friday, 11/25/22 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.85%, with the 5-day performance at 2.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is -28.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $16.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.03% over the past 6 months, a -2.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will rise 13.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $594.76 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $715.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $528.58 million and $594.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. earnings to decrease by -70.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.50% per year.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11. The 12.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 12.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares while 45.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.89%. There are 45.87% institutions holding the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.00% of the shares, roughly 40.45 million AQN shares worth $543.22 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 37.89 million shares worth $508.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund. With 8.85 million shares estimated at $123.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 5.31 million shares worth around $74.28 million.