Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $23.77 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11B. ANF’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.07% off its 52-week high of $42.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.02, which suggests the last value was 41.02% up since then. When we look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ANF as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.51 on Friday, 11/25/22 subtracted -0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.75%, with the 5-day performance at 27.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 30.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANF’s forecast low is $16.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.79% over the past 6 months, a -98.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will fall -40.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $804.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.16 billion and $812.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 135.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings to increase by 330.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.65% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 106.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.95%. There are 106.06% institutions holding the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.18% of the shares, roughly 8.0 million ANF shares worth $190.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.16% or 5.52 million shares worth $131.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.68 million shares estimated at $87.45 million under it, the former controlled 7.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $35.25 million.