XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Rises 679.30% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $37.65?

In last trading session, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.65 trading at $0.05 or 0.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.26B. That closing price of XPO’s stock is at a discount of -27.84% from its 52-week high price of $48.13 and is indicating a premium of 34.26% from its 52-week low price of $24.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.35 in the current quarter.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.13%, in the last five days XPO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $37.65 price level, adding 1.36% to its value on the day. XPO Logistics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.09% in past 5-day. XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) showed a performance of 25.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.23 million shares which calculate 2.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.68 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.2% for stock’s current value.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XPO Logistics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.26% while that of industry is 22.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.60% in the current quarter and calculating 1.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.09 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.12 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $3.27 billion and $3.36 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.50% while estimating it to be -7.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 679.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.20%.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.86% institutions for XPO Logistics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MFN Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at XPO for having 11.12 million shares of worth $535.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, which was holding about 10.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $490.52 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.34 million shares of worth $148.85 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $154.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.